Attack attempted on Koshi CM Karki in Okhaldhunga

Agitators protesting against the naming of Koshi Province tried to attack Koshi Chief Minister Hikmat Kumar Karki in Okhaldhunga district on Monday.

A group of agitators tried to attack the vehicle of Chief Minister Karki, who is in the district to attend different functions.

According to locals, activists of a joint struggle committee who had gathered at Gorumare Bhanjyang in Siddhicharan Municipality-11 stopped Karki’s vehicle when he was heading to Siddhicharan Municipality-1 amid tight security on Monday. They then tried to attack the vehicle carrying Karki, but the police foiled their attempt.

The agitators, who were present with black flags, also snatched the national flag from Karki’s vehicle.

“The agitators tried to cause obstruction,” a police officer of Okhaldhunga said. “Nothing like that could happen.”

Various organizations including Limbuwan, Khambuwan, Kirat Rai Yayokkha and Kirat Yakthung Chumlung have been staging joint protests since the provincial assembly passed Koshi as the name of the province on March 1.

Situation in Biratnagar, the capital of Koshi Province, was tense on Sunday as the protesters staged demonstrations defying prohibitory orders.

Chief Minister Karki has said that there will not even be any discussion on the name of the province. The agitators have taken exception to his statement.