We won't again give vote of confidence to PM: RPP Spokesperson Shrestha

RPP will not give vote of confidence to Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal during the floor test scheduled for Monday.

“PM is required to take floor test after we withdrew our support for the government. We withdrew our support as PM Dahal deviated from the objective for which we supported to make him PM on December 25, 2022,” RPP Spokesperson Mohan Shrestha told Setopati. “RPP will not again give vote of confidence to PM Dahal.”

RPP, that has 14 House of Representatives (HoR), sat in the opposition benches during the HoR meeting on Sunday.

Dahal had quit the coalition with Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Unified Socialist) on December 25 and became PM with support of CPN-UML, Rastriya Swatantra Party, RPP, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Janamat Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party after Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba refused to make him PM first.

He had easily passed the floor test on January 10 with 268 votes after all the parties in the House of Representatives (HoR) apart from Nepal Workers and Peasants Party and Rastriya Janamorcha voted in support of the government.

RPP was in that coalition and had given vote of confidence but it later left the government and withdrew its support after the then coalition unraveled and the pre-election coalition was revived.

PM Dahal is constitutionally required to seek floor test again after CPN-UML and RPP left the government following the decision of NC, CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) to revive the pre-election coalition