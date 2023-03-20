District Government Attorney’s Office decides to not try Lamichhane in passport controversy

The District Government Attorney’s Office (DGAO), Kathmandu has decided to not lodge a case against Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) President Rabi Lamichhane in passport controversy.

It has submitted a report including the decision to not lodge a case against him to the High Court Government Attorney’s Office, Patan, according to DGAO Chief Achyut Mani Neupane.

Any proposal to not lodge case has to be sent to the High Court Government Attorney’s Office, according to Neupane, and the office will have to study the proposal and send a report to the Attorney General’s Office if it also decides to not lodge case.

He has added that the DGAO, however, will have to lodge a court case if the High Court Government Attorney’s Office instructs to that regard.

The fact that the immigration records do not show that Lamichhane used the passport (No 08834838) acquired in 2015 as the first ground to not lodge the case, according to Neupane.

The second ground for not lodging the case is that he was a Nepali citizen by descent before becoming American citizen and his status was that of non-resident Nepali and not that of a foreigner.

The fact that the disputed passport has been revoked by the Department of Immigration and he has already reacquired Nepali citizenship has been used as the third ground by the DGAO for not lodging the case.

It has used the recommendation to not lodge a case made in the report submitted by the District Police Range, Kathmandu, after completing its long investigation on Lamichhane’s passport as the fourth reason for not lodging case.

Lamichhane has been accused of acquiring a Nepali passport using his invalid Nepali citizenship certificate while he still held a United States passport.

Police were investigating a case filed against Lamichhane alleging that he had acquired a Nepali passport by providing false details.

A writ petition had been filed at the Supreme Court over Lamichhane’s citizenship controversy before that.

After the final hearing on the petition on January 27, the Supreme Court had ruled that Lamichhane was ineligible to become a lawmaker as he did not complete the process to re-acquire his citizenship certificate that became invalid after he acquired US citizenship. Lamichhane had resigned as deputy prime minister and home minister the same day.

He later reacquired Nepali citizenship. He also returned the Nepali passport acquired using his invalid Nepali citizenship.