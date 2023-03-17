Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav elected vice-president

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leader Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav has been elected the third vice-president of Nepal.
Yadav defeated Ashta Laxmi Shakya of CPN-UML and Mamata Jha of Janamat Party in the election held Friday.
Yadav is the parliamentary party leader of JSP. He was elected to the House of Representatives from Bara-2 in the November 20 general election.
According to the Election Commission, Yadav has received a total of 30,328 weighted votes – 14,536 of 184 federal lawmakers and 15,792 of 329 provincial assembly members.
The Election Commission, however, has not made an official announcement yet.
Votes of provincial assembly members:
Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav – 329
Ashta Laxmi Shakya – 169
Mamata Jha – 15
Pramila Kumari Yadav – 1
Votes of federal parliament members:
Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav – 184
Ashta Laxmi Shakya – 104
Mamata Jha – 23
Pramila Kumari Yadav – 0