Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav elected vice-president

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leader Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav has been elected the third vice-president of Nepal.

Yadav defeated Ashta Laxmi Shakya of CPN-UML and Mamata Jha of Janamat Party in the election held Friday.

Yadav is the parliamentary party leader of JSP. He was elected to the House of Representatives from Bara-2 in the November 20 general election.

According to the Election Commission, Yadav has received a total of 30,328 weighted votes – 14,536 of 184 federal lawmakers and 15,792 of 329 provincial assembly members.

The Election Commission, however, has not made an official announcement yet.

Votes of provincial assembly members:

Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav – 329

Ashta Laxmi Shakya – 169

Mamata Jha – 15

Pramila Kumari Yadav – 1

Votes of federal parliament members:

Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav – 184

Ashta Laxmi Shakya – 104

Mamata Jha – 23

Pramila Kumari Yadav – 0