RSP to vote for Janamat Party’s Mamata Jha in vice-presidential election

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has decided to vote for Janamat Party’s Mamata Jha in the election for vice-president.

An informal meeting of RSP office-bearers and parliamentary party held on Friday decided to vote for Jha, according to an RSP lawmaker.

Voting in the election for vice-president began at 10 AM in Lhotse Hall of the Parliament building at New Baneshwar, Kathmandu. The voting will continue till 3 PM.

A total of 881 members of Federal Parliament and provincial assemblies are eligible to vote in the election.

Janata Samajwadi Party leader Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav is the common candidate of the ruling coalition for the election, while CPN-UML has fielded Ashta Laxmi Shakya and Janamat Party has fielded Jha.