Voting begins in election for vice-president

Voting has begun in the election for vice-president at the Federal Parliament building at New Baneshwar, Kathmandu.

The voting began at 10 AM Friday and will continue till 3 PM. A total of 881 lawmakers including federal lawmakers and provincial assembly members are eligible to vote in the election.

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) leader Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, the common candidate of the ruling coalition for vice-president, cast the first vote. Other lawmakers are also casting their votes.

The other two candidates, Ashta Laxmi Shakya of CPN-UML and Mamata Jha of Janamat Party, cannot vote as they are not lawmakers. But they have also reached the election venue.

Two voting centers have been set up in Lhotse Hall of the Parliament building for the election.

According to the Office of the Election Officer, vote counting will begin as soon as the voting ends and the result will be announced by 6 PM.

JSP leader Yadav is supported by Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Center), CPN (Unified Socialist) and Rastriya Janamorcha.

Janamat Party leader Jha is supported by by Loktantrik Samajwadi Party and Nagarik Unmukti Party, while Shakya has been fielded by UML.