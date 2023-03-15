NC to join govt only after Dahal takes floor test

Nepali Congress (NC) will join the government only after Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal takes floor test.

PM Dahal is constitutionally required to seek floor test again after CPN-UML and RPP left the government following the decision of NC, CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) and CPN (Unified Socialist) to revive the pre-election coalition. He is planning to seek floor test before March 22.

“Discussion on NC joining the government will take place only after PM passes the floor test,” NC Spokesperson Prakash Sharan Mahat said talking with reporters after the grand old party’s central working committee meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting congratulated Ram Chandra Paudel on becoming the third president of the country, and thanked all the parties for helping the NC candidate get elected as the head of state.

NC also discussed about the vice-presidential election scheduled to be held on Friday and has decided to instruct all of its federal and provincial lawmakers to vote for the joint coalition candidate from JSP Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, according to Mahat.

It also discussed about the by-elections to be held in Chitwan-2 and Tanahu-1.