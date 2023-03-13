Nembang appointed deputy leader of UML parliamentary party

CPN-UML has appointed Vice-chairman Subash Chandra Nembang as deputy leader of the parliamentary party.

UML Chairman and parliamentary party leader KP Sharma Oli on Monday picked Nembang as deputy leader of the parliamentary party.

Nembang was the UML’s candidate for vice-president but he lost to Ram Chandra Paudel of Nepali Congress in the election held on Thursday.

Oli’s decision to appoint Nembang as deputy leader came soon after Paudel was sworn in as president earlier on Monday.

Oli appointed Padam Giri as chief whip and Mahesh Bartaula as whip of the parliamentary party on Sunday.

Giri is a former health minister while Bartaula was elected to the House of Representatives for the first time after defeating Birodh Khatiwada of CPN (Unified Socialist) in the November 20 general election.