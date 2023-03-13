Paudel sworn in as president, assumes office (Pictures)

Ram Chandra Paudel was sworn in as the new president of Nepal amid a special ceremony organized at the Sheetal Niwas on Monday afternoon.

Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki administered the oath of office and secrecy to Paudel in the presence of outgoing President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

Vice-president Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, former president Dr Ram Baran Yadav and others were also present on the occasion.

A unit of Nepal Army offered salute to Paudel and also to outgoing President Bhandari. PM Dahal also presented a token of love to Bhandari during her farewell.

Paudel was elected president defeating CPN-UML Vice-chairman Subash Chandra Nembang in the election held Thursday.

President Paudel has also assumed office from Monday.

Here are some pictures.