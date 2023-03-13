Paudel sworn in as president

Ram Chandra Paudel has been sworn in as the third president of Nepal on Monday.

Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki administered oath of office and secrecy to Paudel amidst a program at the Shital Niwas in the afternoon.

The joint candidate of Nepali Congress, CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), CPN (Unified Socialist), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), Janamat Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nagarik Unmukti Party was elected president defeating CPN-UML Vice-chairman Subash Chandra Nembang in the election held Thursday.

Paudel secured a total of 33,802 weighted votes. He got 16,906 weighted votes from the federal lawmakers and 16,896 from the provincial ones.

Nembang received 15,518 weighted votes. He got 7,742 from the center and 7,776 from the provinces.