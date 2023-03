Padam Giri has been appointed chief whip of CPN-UML parliamentary party and Mahesh Bartaula has been appointed whip.

UML parliamentary party leader KP Sharma Oli on Sunday picked former health minister Giri as chief whip and Bartaula as whip of the parliamentary party.

Bartaula was elected to Parliament for the first time in the November 20 general election. He defeated Birodh Khatiwada.