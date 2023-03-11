Four including a man file nominations for vice-president

Four candidates have filed nominations for the post of vice-president on Saturday.

The candidates include a man despite the Election Commission on Friday instructing to not register nomination of male candidates.

The candidates include CPN-UML Vice-chair Ashta Laxmi Shakya, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) parliamentary party leader Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, National Assembly member of JSP Pramila Yadav, and Mamata Jha of Janamat Party.

The ruling coalition earlier decided to field three candidates after the Election Commission on Friday instructed to not register nomination of male candidates for the post of vice-president.

Eight parties including Nepali Congress (NC), CPN (Maoist Center), Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), CPN (Unified Socialist), Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), Janamat Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nagarik Unmukti Party have already decided to give the post of vice-president to JSP.

The Election Commission’s instruction seemed to rule out Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) parliamentary party leader Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav, who was picked as JSP’s candidate on Thursday, as the common coalition candidate for vice-president.

But the meeting of 10 parties including Aam Janata Party led by Prabhu Sah held at Baluwatar Saturday morning decided to file nominations of three candidates. JSP decided to field a male and a female as its candidates while Janamt Party decided to field Jha. Top coalition leaders will again meet on Sunday to finalize a single candidate, according to Raut.

UML picked a female candidate after the Election Commission on Friday instructed to not register nomination of male candidates for the post of vice-president. JSP’s Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav was still allowed to file nomination despite the Election Commission’s instruction.

The meeting of Election Commission on Friday instructed the Office of Election Officer to register nomination of only non-Khas-Arya women. “The Constitution states that the gender of president and vice-president should be different. The Election Commission has instructed accordingly,” Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Thapaliya told Setopati. “Women from Khas-Arya community also cannot file nomination as Ram Chandra Paudel from the community was elected president yesterday.”