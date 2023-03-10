Janamat Party picks Mamata Jha for vice-president

Janamat Party led by CK Raut is preparing to field Mamata Jha as candidate for vice-president.

The party’s executive meeting on Friday decided to field Jha for vice-president.

Even though the eight-party coalition had reached an agreement to give the post of vice-president to Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), other parties in the coalition are also staking their claims to the post.

Nagarik Unmukti Party, which is part of the coalition, decided to field its chairman Ranjita Shrestha for vice-president on Friday morning. The party has, however, decided to discuss about it in the coalition after it emerged that Shrestha is not eligible for the post as per the Constitution due to her age.

JSP has already decided to field its parliamentary party leader Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav for vice-president.

Filing of nominations for the election of vice-president is scheduled for Saturday.