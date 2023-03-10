Nagarik Unmukti Party to field Ranjita Shrestha for vice-president

Nagarik Unmukti Party (NUP) has decided to field chairman Ranjita Shrestha as the party’s candidate for vice-president.

Gangaram Chaudhary, chief whip of NUP parliamentary party, told Setopati that a parliamentary party meeting held on Friday morning decided to field Shrestha for vice-president.

Shrestha was elected to the House of Representatives from Kailali-1 in the November 20 general election.

NUP is part of the eight-party alliance that was formed recently. Janata Samajwadi Party, another party in the alliance, decided to field its parliamentary party leader Ram Sahay Prasad Yadav for vice-president on Thursday.

Candidates for vice-president have to file their nominations on Saturday.

Chaudhary said they will hold talks with other parties in the alliance about the party's decision to field its candidate for vice-president.