Health of NC lawmaker Bhandari improving

The health of Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Chandra Bhandari, who was flown to Mumbai for further treatment of burn injuries, is gradually improving.

Lawmaker Bhandari is being treated at the National Burns Center in Mumbai since February 16. He and his 86-year-old mother Harikala Bhandari were seriously injured when a gas cylinder exploded at his rented apartment in Buddhanagar, Kathmandu, February 15 night.

Bhandari’s mother Harikala succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Burn Hospital at Kirtipur on February 16 while he was flown to Mumbai later that day on the hospital’s referral.

All of his health parameters are becoming normal, according to his elder brother Min Prasad Bhandari. “The grafted skin is responding well. Doctors have been saying that his health is improving well,” Min Prasad said.

Lawmaker Bhandari had serious burn injuries on his face, hands and feet. He had asked to be treated in Nepal itself but he was taken to India as the doctors suspected that his trachea may have been affected and they felt he would receive better treatment in India.