Voting ends in presidential election, result in few hours

Voting has concluded in the presidential election held on Thursday.

Voting in the election began at the Parliament building in New Baneshwar, Kathmandu at 10 AM and ended at 3 PM.

Preparations are underway to start vote counting after the voting ended.

According to the Election Commission, ballot papers will be invalid if they don’t have the Swastik stamp or if they are not stamped within the box specified for a candidate.

A total of 313 federal lawmakers and 518 provincial lawmakers voted in Thursday’s election. Lawmakers from Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Nepal Workers and Peasants Party did not vote.

Votes cast by federal lawmakers and provincial lawmakers will be counted in separate locations.

Each presidential candidate will have a representative present during the vote counting. Ramesh Lekhak will represent Nepali Congress candidate Ram Chandra Paudel in the vote counting and Mahesh Bartaula will represent CPN-UML candidate Subash Chandra Nembang.

The Election Commission said that the election result will be announced in a few hours and the winning candidate will be presented with the certificate on Thursday itself.