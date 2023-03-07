Supreme Court has already spoken about conflict-era cases: Ramesh Lekhak

Chief whip of Nepali Congress parliamentary party Ramesh Lekhak has said that a bill on transitional justice should be introduced in Parliament and commissions should be formed as per the law by passing the bill soon in order to address issues related to transitional justice.

Talking to journalists at the parliamentary party office on Tuesday, Lekhak also expressed belief that the Supreme Court will also have a positive role in the issue.

Describing registration of writ petitions in courts as natural, Lekhak said, “The Supreme Court has already said in its earlier verdicts that conflict-era cases should be resolved through transitional justice system. We should activate transitional justice mechanism as soon as possible. First thing, we should formulate relevant laws. The bill should be brought in this very session. Commissions should be formed by passing [the bill] soon. Issues of transitional justice will be addressed as per the law created by the bill.”

Two writ petitions were registered against Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at the Supreme Court on Tuesday. When asked about NC’s views on the matter, Lekhak said, “It is not that cases should not be filed in courts. But the Supreme Court has said before as well that conflict-era cases will be brought to a logical conclusion through transitional justice system.”

Lekhak said he does not believe the case will attract criminal laws and proceed according to those laws.

He, however, said it is already late to address issues related to transitional justice.

“This is not about any party. This is a matter of the state. It is the state that should provide justice to the victims of whatever incidents took place during the conflict period and bring this matter to a logical conclusion,” Lekhak said, “When we say it is a matter of the state, then it includes the government, Parliament, political parties and also the Supreme Court. We should all work together on it. I believe the Supreme Court will have a positive role in this.”