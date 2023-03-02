National Assembly Vice-chair Aryal criticizes President Bhandari

National Assembly Vice-chair Urmila Aryal has criticized President Bidya Devi Bhandari for her role.

Talking to journalists on Thursday, Aryal said President Bhandari acted like she was the president of UML.

"She could not make the institution of president respectable. She acted on others' direction,” Aryal said. “She engaged in unnecessary politics on the citizenship bill. Though the bill was returned once, it should not have been blocked the second time, but she blocked it."

Aryal said many have not got citizenship as the citizenship bill was not authenticated. “She [Bhandari] believed her role was similar to an executive's,” she said. “Everybody should uphold the decorum of their position. It won’t be good if I forget my role as vice-chair.”