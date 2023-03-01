Unified Socialist to vote for Paudel in presidential election

CPN (Unified Socialist) has decided to vote for senior leader of Nepali Congress Ram Chandra Paudel in the presidential election.

Unified Socialist spokesperson Jagannath Khatiwada told Setopati that a meeting of the party’s secretariat held at the party’s central office on Wednesday decided to vote for Paudel, the common candidate of the newly-formed eight-party coalition, in the presidential election.

“Our party’s 51st central secretariat meeting was held today. This meeting has taken only one decision. It was decided that our party will vote for Ram Chandra Paudel, the common candidate of eight parties for president,” Khatiwada said.

Paudel filed nomination as the common candidate of eight parties for the presidential election on February 25. The election is scheduled to take place on March 9.

The party is positive about joining the government but it is not yet time to join the government, Khatiwada said.