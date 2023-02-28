Vice-president Khadka rules himself out of leading NC in government

Nepali Congress (NC) Vice-president Purna Bahadur Khadka has ruled out joining the Pushpa Kamal Dahal government as a minister after revival of the pre-election coalition.

Khadka, who worked very hard for revival of the coalition, took to the social media Monday evening and posted that he had not staked claim for anything and stated that it would be injustice on him to debate about him joining the government in the social/media.

He has reiterated his old resolution to never vie for the post of minister even as NC lawmakers are lobbying to get into the Cabinet. Khadka, who has become minister seven times including home minister twice, last was minister 18 years ago.

He made the resolution to never become a minister seven years back in Arghakhanchi. “I declared that I would never become a minister again at a party program in Arghakhanchi when I traveled across the country after resigning from NC deputy general secretary before the 13th general convention,” Khadka told Setopati. “I have become a minister many times in my life. I will not become minister from today. I had said I will now campaign to make others minister.”

Khadka, who is very close to NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba and is widely considered to be Deuba’s preferred successor for the top post, stated that the resolution is still unwavering. “My god, my destiny and people’s blessings are above minister! I had ended my speech in Arghakhanchi saying this. I am still firm on that.”

When asked if he is preparing to become prime minister (PM) if he does not want to become minister he said ,“There’s no use seeking interpretation of that declaration.”