Govt gave Rs 4.5 million to ex-president Yadav and ex-PM Khanal for treatment this fiscal year
Setopati

Setopati

Kathmandu, Feb 27
FILE - Dr Ram Baran Yadav (left) and Jhala Nath Khanal.
FILE - Dr Ram Baran Yadav (left) and Jhala Nath Khanal.

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio