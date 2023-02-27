CPN-UML quits government

CPN-UML has decided to quit the government.

According to UML Vice-chairman Bishnu Paudel, a meeting of the party's secretariat held at Chyasal on Monday decided to quit the government and also withdraw support to the Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government.

“It has been decided to withdraw support to the government,” Paudel said.

UML has said that Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal did not implement the earlier agreement on the presidential election.

Paudel said the party took the decision fearing PM Dahal could remove UML ministers from the government or keep them without portfolio.

Dahal canceled Foreign Minister Bimala Rai Paudyal’s Geneva visit hours before she was scheduled to board the plane on Sunday evening.

Paudel said the party is preparing for the presidential election and added that they will win the election.

He said UML has decided to quit the central government and withdraw support to it, and added that the party has not made any decision about the provinces yet.