PM Dahal to visit Qatar Friday

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal will visit Qatar on Friday to participate in the Least Developed Countries (LDC) Conference to be held there from March 5-9.

He will address the conference as the 26th speaker on Saturday. The Nepali delegation will also participate in the side-event between Nepal, Bangladesh and Laos that are in the course of graduating from LDC.

Dahal will also participate in a few programs of the United Nations and hold a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the conference, according to PM Dahal’s secretariat. He will also attend programs to be organized by the Nepali Embassy in Doha, and programs organized by the Nepali community there.