RPP ministers submit resignation to PM Dahal

Ministers from Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) have resigned from their posts following the party’s decision to quit the government.

Three ministers and one state minister of RPP submitted their resignation to Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Baluwatar on Saturday afternoon.

Rajendra Lingden was deputy prime minister and minister for energy, hydropower and irrigation; Bikram Pandey was minister for urban development; Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan was minister for law, justice and parliamentary affairs; and Deepak Bahadur Singh was minister of state for energy, hydropower and irrigation.

A joint meeting of RPP’s central committee and parliamentary party held at the party office in Dhumbarahi on Saturday morning decided to withdraw its support to the government and quit the government.

Seven parties including RPP had reached an agreement on December 25, 2022, to make Dahal prime minister. RPP had also joined province governments formed on the basis of the agreement.