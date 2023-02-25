UML expels central member Durga Prasai

CPN-UML has expelled central member Durga Prasai from the party.

The secretariat meeting held at the party office in Chyasal Saturday morning has decided to expel Prasai from the party, according to UML Spokesperson Prithvi Subba Gurung.

The Province 1 committee of UML recently wrote to the center about action against Prasai, who is close to UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, after he started a political campaign along with former king Gyanendra Shah and his son Paras on February 13.

“You all are very curious about action. Bhim Rawal goes on ranting on the one hand. Central member (Prasai) does all sorts of things on the other. Water seeks its own level,” Oli had quipped when asked about action against Prasai in Biratnagar on February 19.