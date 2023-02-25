Prime Minister (PM) and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba and CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal have finalized the length of their respective terms as PM.

The three leaders finalized the length of their terms after holding a separate meeting in the middle of the coalition’s meeting at Baluwatar Friday night, according to a leader. “The three leaders have agreed that Dahal would serve first followed by Nepal and then Deuba. But they have yet to inform us about the length of their respective terms,” the leader stated.

An NC leader, however, claimed that Dahal would serve first for two and a half years, Nepal for a year and Deuba for the remaining one and a half years and hold the next election.

A meeting of eight parties held earlier on Friday decided to support NC candidate in the presidential election to be held on March 9.

The meeting of leaders from NC, Maoist Center, Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP), Unified Socialist, Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP), Janamat Party, Rastriya Janamorcha and Nagarik Unmukti Party decided to field the joint presidential candidate from the grand old party.

The parties have decided to give the post of vice-president to JSP.

Nominations for the presidential election will be held on Saturday. NC will pick its candidate before that.