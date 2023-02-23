Maoist Center positive about giving vice-president to us: Upendra Yadav

Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Chairman Upendra Yadav has said that CPN (Maoist Center) is positive about giving the post of vice-president to the party.

He said so talking to reporters after meeting with CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal Thursday afternoon.

“We talked about elections for president and vice president, and other issues including running the government with them. They are very positive about giving the post of vice-president to the party. The discussion continues,” he stated. “They have now gone for Cabinet meeting. We will meet CPN (Unified Socialist) leaders shortly.”

Nepali Congress (NC), JSP, Maoist Center, and Unified Socialist party leaders are also set to meet later Thursday.

The meeting of Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) at Baluwatar Wednesday evening had reached informal agreement to revive the pre-election coalition.

The meeting included top leaders of both the parties including NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba and Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal.