DIG Ashok Singh resigns

Deputy Inspector General of Nepal Police Ashok Singh has resigned from his post. He was the chief of Sudur Paschim Province Police Office.

Singh submitted his resignation letter at Nepal Police Headquarters on Wednesday, a source at the Police Headquarters told Setopati.

The Police Headquarters is preparing to forward his resignation to the Home Ministry on Wednesday itself, the source added.

Singh was mired in controversy over his age.

A complaint was lodged with the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority alleging Singh had joined the police force by altering his age.

Singh was appointed inspector of police on March 19, 1995.

Singh’s age is 18 years on his citizenship certificate, issued on June 4, 1985. But his date of birth on his academic certificates is December 30, 1968, which would make him 17 years old at the time of acquiring citizenship.

As per the Nepal Police Regulations, if the citizenship certificate, academic certificates and personal details (sheet roll) submitted at the time of joining the police service do not have the same date of birth, then the retirement date will be based on the earliest date of birth.

The age limit for senior superintendent of police (SSP) and superintendent of police (SP) is 55 years. But Singh was already past the age limit of 55 years when he was promoted to deputy inspector general (DIG) along with 16 other SSPs on June 22 of last year.

Singh was also in contention for promotion to one of the five vacant positions of additional inspector general (AIG).