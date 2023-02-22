LSP launches initiative to make Mahantha Thakur president

Loktantrik Samajwadi Party (LSP) has decided to begin initiatives to make party chairman Mahantha Thakur the common candidate for president.

A meeting of the LSP central executive committee held on Tuesday decided to take initiatives to make Thakur the common candidate for president on the basis of national consensus.

LSP leaders have gone to meet CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman and Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Baluwatar after the meeting.

LSP leader Keshav Jha told Setopati that they have begun meetings with other parties as per the party’s decision to put forward Thakur as the common candidate for president.

According to Jha, LSP is preparing to hold talks with top leaders of all parties, including Nepali Congress, that are represented in Parliament.

Filing of candidacy for the presidential election is scheduled for February 25.

Jha said they will meet top leaders of all parties within two days and hold talks on supporting Thakur for president.

LSP has four lawmakers in the House of Representatives.