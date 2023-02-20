Health of NC lawmaker Bhandari improving gradually

The health of Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Chandra Bhandari, who was flown to Mumbai for further treatment of burn injuries, is gradually improving.

Lawmaker Bhandari and his 86-year-old mother Harikala Bhandari were seriously injured when a gas cylinder exploded at his rented apartment in Buddhanagar, Kathmandu, Wednesday night.

The two were treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Burn Hospital at Kirtipur. Bhandari’s mother Harikala succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital Thursday morning while he was flown to Mumbai later that day.

His health has been gradually improving after treatment, according to doctors at the National Burns Center in Mumbai.

“Doctors have informed that all the organs are functioning normally,” NC leader Yog Raj Kandel, who is at the hospital, told Setopati. “He is no more on oxygen and his health is getting normal.”