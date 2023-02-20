Ruling coalition can break any time: Nepal

CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairman Madhav Kumar Nepal has claimed that the current ruling coalition can unravel at any time.

Addressing a program of the party’s student wing in Kirtipur on Sunday, Nepal has stated that the coalition can break any time due to Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP). He has claimed that the coalition is under risk after RSP insisted for the Home Ministry.

He also took swipe at the RSP alleging it of running after power against the public aspirations of big things from the new party. “There was a court case. (Rabi Lamichhane) was removed from the post (home minister). But the coalition is under risk after the party insisted for that post. We don’t know when the coalition will end,” he added.

“The course that the country’s politics will take will be decided only after the presidential election. We can only say whether CPN-UML that tries to establish political monopoly by seeking all the posts will prevail or not only after the presidential election.”

He also urged the party’s cadres to wait only for a week for a new political course. “There is this kind of coalition that you can see now. There are those elements, regressive ones, who say monarchy should be reinstated. There are also anti-federalists. And then there are also leftists, and those against the Constitution. There are also those who support the Constitution as well,” he elaborated claiming that the earlier ruling coalition including his party, Nepali Congress (NC) and CPN (Maoist Center) was an alliance of pro-Constitution forces.