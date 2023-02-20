CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has stated that there is no meaning of the proposal for cooperation of political parties with the institution of monarchy by former king Gyanendra Shah.

In his message to the people ahead of the Democracy Day, Shah on Saturday had stressed on the need of cooperation between the political parties and the institution of monarchy.

Speaking with reporters in Biratnagar on Sunday Oli has said there is no meaning of Shah’s proposal as Shah himself is confused.

He also called CPN (Maoist Center) not supporting UML in presidential election unthinkable. "Everything was fixed earlier. UML candidate will be elected president with national consensus."

Oli also swatted away questions about UML action against central member Durga Prasai. The Province 1 committee of UML recently wrote to the center about action against Prasai, who is close to Oli, after he started a campaign along with Shah and his son Paras few days back.

“You all are very curious about action. Bhim Rawal goes on ranting on the one hand. Central member (Prasai) does all sorts of things on the other. Water seeks its own level,” Oli quipped when asked about action against Prasai.