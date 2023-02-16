NC lawmaker Bhandari flown to Mumbai for further treatment

Nepali Congress lawmaker Chandra Bhandari has been flown to Mumbai of India for further treatment.

According to Minister for Health and Population Padam Giri, lawmaker Bhandari has been taken to the National Burns Center in Mumbai. Bhandari has been flown to India via a Shree Airlines chartered flight.

Lawmaker Bhandari and his 86-year-old mother Harikala Bhandari were seriously injured when a gas cylinder exploded at his rented apartment in Buddhanagar, Kathmandu, Wednesday night.

The two were being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Burn Hospital at Kirtipur.

Bhandari’s mother Harikala succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Thursday morning.

Around 30 percent of lawmaker Bhandari's body—mostly his face, hands and legs—has been burnt while around 70 percent of his mother's body has been affected, according to doctors involved in their treatment.

The hospital had recommended taking Bhandari to a health institution with better facilities outside the country for further treatment.