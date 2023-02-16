Oli urges govt to leave no stone unturned in NC lawmaker Bhandari's treatment

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has urged the government to leave no stone unturned in the treatment of Nepali Congress lawmaker Chandra Bhandari.

Lawmaker Bhandari and his 86-year-old mother Harikala Bhandari were seriously injured when a gas cylinder exploded at his rented apartment in Buddhanagar, Kathmandu Wednesday night.

The two were being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Burn Hospital at Kirtipur.

Bhandari’s mother Harikala succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital on Thursday morning.

Around 25 percent of lawmaker Bhandari's body—mostly his face, hands and legs—has been burnt while around 70 percent of his mother's body has been affected, according to doctors involved in their treatment.

The hospital has recommended taking Bhandari to a health institution with better facilities outside the country for further treatment. Preparations are being made to fly him to the National Burns Hospital in Mumbai, India, via Shree Airlines on Thursday afternoon.

“I am extremely saddened by the news that House of Representatives member Chandra Kanta Bhandari was injured in an LP gas cylinder explosion. I wish him a speedy recovery and draw the attention of the government to leave no stone unturned in his treatment,” Oli has said. He also paid tribute to lawmaker Bhandari’s mother on her demise.