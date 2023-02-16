NC lawmaker Chandra Bhandari, mother seriously injured in gas cylinder explosion

Nepali Congress (NC) lawmaker Chandra Bhandari has been seriously injured when a gas cylinder exploded at his rented apartment in Buddhanagar, Kathmandu Wednesday night.

His mother Hari Kala, 86, has also been injured.

The two are being treated at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Burn Hospital at Kirtipur, according to NC General Secretary Bishwa Prakash Sharma who visited the hospital Thursday morning.

Around 25 percent of lawmaker Bhandari's body—mostly his face, hands and legs—has been burnt while around 70 percent of his mother's body has been affected, according to doctors involved in their treatment.

The cylinder exploded when the Bhandaris were sleeping after dinner.