House of Representatives (HoR) regulations have been finalized after resolution of differences over suspension of lawmakers and impeachment.

The parties differed on whether a lawmaker should be suspended upon arrest and whether impeachment initiated by the HoR in one term can be continued in the next term.

The regulations draft committee of the HoR has finalized the regulations with provision of suspension of lawmakers immediately after the court remands them to custody. The suspension will be lifted immediately if the court order is later revoked or the order is revoked by a higher court.

CPN-UML had argued that lawmakers should be suspended immediately after the court remands them to police custody. “We can mention that the suspension can be lifted immediately if the court order is later revoked or the order is revoked by a higher court,” UML lawmaker and former speaker Subash Chandra Nembang stated.

But the main opposition NC was not for suspending lawmakers immediately after being remanded to police custody. Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) was also against suspending lawmakers immediately after being remanded to police custody pointing that there can be no justice when judges and justices are appointed on the basis of sharing of spoils among parties, and stated that lawmakers should only be suspended when the final verdict in the case finds them guilty.

The parties have also agreed on the issue of impeachment. Impeachment processes now have to be completed within five months. If any impeachment process starts with less than five months of the HoR term remaining and remains incomplete, such process can be revived by one-fourth members of the new HoR.

The regulations will become laws after being passed by the HoR.