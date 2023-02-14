Indian Foreign Secretary Kwatra meets PM Dahal

Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has met Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Baluwatar Monday evening.

"Rt.Hon. Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ met with Foreign Secretary Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra of India at Baluwatar today. Matters of Nepal-India cooperation in the areas of energy, trade, connectivity, agriculture, education, culture were discussed during the meeting," the official handle of PM Dahal tweeted in the evening.

Kwatra arrived for a two-day official visit earlier on Monday on invitation of his Nepali counterpart Bharat Raj Paudyal.

He also met Foreign Minister Bimala Rai Paudyal and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday.