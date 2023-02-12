The Election Commission has decided to hold by-election in the House of Representatives (HoR) constituency of Chitwan-2 on April 23.

Shaligram Sharma Paudel, spokesperson for the Election Commission, told Setopati on Sunday that the Commission has decided to hold by-election in Chitwan-2 on April 23.

The seat has fallen vacant after the Supreme Court ruled that Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane was ineligible to become a lawmaker. Lamichhane was elected to the HoR from Chitwan-2 in the November 20 general election.