Samiksha Baskota Bibeksheel Sajha chair, Ranju Darshana general secretary

Bibeksheel Sajha Party has elected Samiksha Baskota as its chair and Ranju Darshana general secretary.

The party's ongoing general convention that started in Kathmandu on Friday has unanimously elected eight office-bearers, according to Prakash Chandra Pariyar who has been picked vice-chairman.

Bimala Adhikari and Milan Pandey are the other vice-chairs while Pabitra Thapa and Bimal Tamang have been elected secretaries. Damodar Nepal has been picked the treasurer.

The party's central committee will be 61-strong and the central members will be picked after holding election, according to Pariyar.