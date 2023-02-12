Policeman who baton-charged doctor during president's convoy suspended

Police have suspended a senior head constable who baton-charged an on-duty doctor for walking in front of Bir Hospital in Kathmandu during President Bidya Devi Bhandari’s convoy on Friday afternoon.

District Police Range, Kathmandu, has suspended senior head constable Shambhu Jung Gurung, according to Deputy Inspector General Poshraj Pokharel, spokesperson for Nepal Police.

“He has been suspended now,” Pokharel said on Saturday. “Process has begun for further investigation.”

Police had cleared the road for the president’s convoy when she was returning to the Sheetal Niwas after addressing a joint meeting of both Houses of Parliament on Friday afternoon. Police personnel had then baton-charged Dr Janith Lal Singh of National Trauma Center for walking during the convoy.

Dr Singh has sustained injuries to his head in the attack.

Doctors protested outside the Trauma Center after the incident. Police personnel and the protesting doctors were also involved in an altercation during the protest and traffic was also obstructed for some time.

The protesting doctors say police beat Dr Singh even after he showed his identity card. They have demanded that the police personnel involved in the attack apologize to Dr Singh.

