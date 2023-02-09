PM Dahal, Oli hold talks at Singha Durbar

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli have held talks on Thursday.

PM Dahal, who is also the chairman of CPN (Maoist Center), and Oli held a meeting at Singha Durbar on Thursday afternoon, according to PM Dahal’s secretariat.

The two leaders discussed contemporary political developments during the meeting.

The high-level political mechanism (HLPM) is also scheduled to meet on Thursday. Oli is the coordinator of the HLPM, which also includes top leaders of the seven parties in the ruling coalition.