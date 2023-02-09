PM Dahal, Oli hold talks at Singha Durbar
Setopati

Setopati

Kathmandu, Feb 9
Oli (left) and PM Dahal during the meeting at Singha Durbar on Thursday. (Photo: PM Dahal's secretariat)
Oli (left) and PM Dahal during the meeting at Singha Durbar on Thursday. (Photo: PM Dahal's secretariat)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio