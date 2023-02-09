Government Attorney’s Office seeks documents related to Rabi Lamichhane’s citizenship and passport

The District Government Attorney’s Office, Kathmandu, has sought Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane’s citizenship, passport and other documents.

Chief of the District Government Attorney’s Office Achyut Mani Neupane said they have sought necessary documents for investigation into the complaint filed against Lamichhane.

Neupane said they have sought Lamichhane’s citizenship and passport issued from the Kathmandu District Administration Office and the Department of Passports, and also necessary documents from the Department of Immigration.

“We’ll study and take a decision after the documents arrive from there,” Neupane said.

Yuvaraj Paudel had filed a complaint at the District Police Range, Kathmandu, alleging that Lamichhane had used an invalid citizenship and acquired a passport providing false details. Paudel had lodged a complaint with the District Government Attorney’s Office after the police refused to register his complaint.

The District Government Attorney’s Office will instruct the police whether to register the complaint or not based on the details in the complaint.