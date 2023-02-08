SC seeks reasons for recognizing NC as main opposition party

The Supreme Court (SC) has sought reasons from the Federal Parliament Secretariat for recognizing Nepali Congress (NC) as the main opposition party despite voting for Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal during the floor test.

The single bench of Justice Sushma Lata Mathema hearing the writ petition filed by advocate Bimal Pokharel has issued the show-cause notice, according to the SC’s website.

It has also summoned both the sides for hearing their arguments following which it will decide whether to issue an interim order or not.

Pokharel’s petition also demands that NC parliamentary party leader or leaders of other parties who voted for PM Dahal during the floor test be prohibited from attending the Constitutional Council meeting.

The SC had initially refused to register the petition stating that the issue was internal matter of the parliament.

But Pokharel had appealed against the refusal by SC Registrar Narayan Panthi to register the petition.

Hearing on the petition was conducted on Wednesday after a single bench of SC ordered registration of the petition.

There was confusion about whether the grand old party should be considered a ruling party or an opposition party after it voted for PM Dahal during the floor test even though NC stated that it will remain an opposition party despite voting for PM Dahal.

But the Federal Parliament Secretariat eventually recognized NC as the main opposition party.