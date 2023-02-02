NC to hold discussion with other parties about election for National Assembly vice-chair

Nepali Congress (NC) has decided to hold discussion with other parties about the upcoming election for vice-chair of National Assembly.

The executive committee meeting of parliamentary party held at residence of NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Dhumbarahi Thursday has also decided to hold parliamentary party meeting on February 9, according to Chief Whip Ramesh Lekhak.

He stated that the grand old party will also hold discussion with other parties regarding the presidential election. “The central committee meeting has also been postponed for a while due to the busy schedule inside the House,” he added.

Pointing that Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal has sought national consensus for president and vice-president, he stated that NC is ready to hold dialogue with PM Dahal on the issue.