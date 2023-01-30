Balen Shah meets PM Dahal

Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah has met Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Baluwatar Monday morning.

PM Dahal and Mayor Shah held discussion about cooperation between the federal and local government in Kathmandu, according to PM Dahal's secretariat.

Shah has been calling for support from the federal government in his initiatives. He had even written to the Home Ministry some time back demanding help in evacuating squatter settlements.

Residents of Kathmandu have been criticizing Shah's actions in recent times while protests have been held accusing Shah of destroying private properties.