Rabi Lamichhane submits passport acquired using invalid citizenship

Rastriya Swatantra Party President Rabi Lamichhane has submitted his Nepali passport to the Department of Passports.

Lamichhane reached the Department of Passports on Sunday and handed over his passport which he had obtained using his invalid Nepali citizenship certificate.

“He has returned his passport today,” a source close to Lamichhane said.

Lamichhane returned his passport after reacquiring Nepali citizenship from the District Administration Office, Kathmandu earlier on Sunday.

Lamichhane had obtained a Nepali passport using his invalid Nepali citizenship when he already had a United States passport. Investigation is underway in a case filed against him accusing him of obtaining Nepali passport by presenting false details.