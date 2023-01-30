Rastriya Swatantra Party reinstates Lamichhane as party president

Rastriya Swatantra Party has reinstated Rabi Lamichhane as party president after he acquired Nepali citizenship again.

A meeting of the party’s central committee underway on Sunday has picked Lamichhane as the party president, according to Rastriya Swatantra Party leader Deepak Bohara.

Lamichhane had also lost his post as chief of Rastriya Swatantra Party after the Supreme Court ruled on Friday that he was ineligible to become a lawmaker.

Lamichhane acquired Nepali citizenship again from the District Administration Office, Kathmandu earlier on Sunday.

The party had named party vice-president Dol Prasad Aryal the acting president on Friday.