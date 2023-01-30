CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli has met Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal at Baluwatar Sunday afternoon.

The two leaders are expected to discuss recent political developments during the meeting. They will also discuss whether to again make Rastriya Swatantra Party leader Rabi Lamichhane home minister or not, according to a source.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday ruled that Lamichhane was not eligible to become lawmaker.

The constitutional bench including Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki, and Justices Bishwambhar Shrestha, Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada, Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Anil Kumar Sinha reasoned that Lamichhane was ineligible to become lawmaker as he did not complete the process to re-acquire his citizenship certificate that became invalid after he acquired US citizenship.

He also lost the post of home minister due to the verdict. But he re-acquired citizenship from Kathmandu District Administration Office on Sunday.

PM Dahal, reportedly, does not want to reinstate Lamichhane as home minister. CPN (Maoist Center) leaders have been arguing that the party should keep the Home Ministry with it as it did not get any powerful ministry in the power-sharing arrangement in the ruling coalition.