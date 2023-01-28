Aryal picked acting president and parliamentary party leader of Rastriya Swatantra Party

Rastriya Swatantra Party has picked Vice-president Dol Prasad Aryal as acting president after Rabi Lamichhane became ineligible to even become party chief following the Supreme Court (SC) verdict on Friday.

An emergency party meeting Friday night has decided to make Labor Minister Aryal the acting president, according to a press statement issued by Spokesperson Mukul Dhakal.

Similarly, parliamentary party meeting held on Friday has also picked Aryal, who was elected to the House of Representatives (HoR) through the Proportional Representation (PR) electoral system, as the new parliamentary party leader.

The statement has also urged all the party cadres and supporters to exercise restraint and to respect rules and laws.

The constitutional bench including Acting Chief Justice Hari Krishna Karki, and Justices Bishwambhar Shrestha, Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada, Ananda Mohan Bhattarai and Anil Kumar Sinha ruled on Friday that Lamichhane is ineligible to become lawmaker as he did not complete the process to re-acquire his citizenship certificate that became invalid after he acquired US citizenship.