The election for vice-chair of the National Assembly will be held on February 6.

National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timalsina has set the election for 11:59 AM on February 6.

Timalsina has also instructed Bharat Gautam, general secretary of Federal Parliament Secretariat, to publish the election schedule.

The post of National Assembly vice-chair has been lying vacant since Shashikala Dahal’s term ended on March 5 last year.